SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a motel worker with a knife. The Saugerties Police Department said Spencer Lane, 36, was taken into custody at the scene.

On July 29 around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the Wenton Motel on Route 9W for a disturbance call. Officers were told a man pulled a knife on the office staff during an argument. After an investigation, police found that lane threatened an office worker with a knife.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Police said Lane, a predicate felon, was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.