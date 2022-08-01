SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Domino’s pizza delivery driver. The Saugerties Police Department said Ralph Carpino lll, 45, was arrested at his home after the incident.

On July 30 around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a home on Josephs Drive in Saugerties for the report of a man pointing a gun at a delivery driver. Police found that Carpino pointed a loaded handgun at the delivery driver who was delivering pizza to the home. Carpino reportedly said that he had not ordered the pizza.

Police then found that one of Carpino’s family members had ordered the pizza. The gun used in the incident, a Glock .40 Cal Semi-Automatic handgun, was seized at the scene.

Charges

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Carpino was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on August 17. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.