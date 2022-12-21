SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31 of Saugerties on December 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from a private residence.
On August 22, Saugerties police got a complaint of a stolen ATV from a private residence on George Sickle Road in Saugerties. On December 20, an officer conducted a follow-up investigation at 171 Churchland Road observing a stolen ATV on the homeowner’s property. Police report when the officer questioned the homeowner, Drumm, he admitted that over the summer he had stolen the ATV from a home on George Sickle Road.
Charges
- Fourth degree grand larceny
- Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property
Police took Drumm into custody and was then processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. He was released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Court to answer his charges.