SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31 of Saugerties on December 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from a private residence.

On August 22, Saugerties police got a complaint of a stolen ATV from a private residence on George Sickle Road in Saugerties. On December 20, an officer conducted a follow-up investigation at 171 Churchland Road observing a stolen ATV on the homeowner’s property. Police report when the officer questioned the homeowner, Drumm, he admitted that over the summer he had stolen the ATV from a home on George Sickle Road.

Charges

Fourth degree grand larceny

Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property

Police took Drumm into custody and was then processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. He was released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Court to answer his charges.