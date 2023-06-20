WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four juveniles were arrested on Thursday, June 1, after police responded to an active larceny from a vehicle. According to the Watervliet Police Department, they recovered a loaded, illegally-possessed handgun at the scene.

Police responded to the area of Sixteenth Street and Fourth Avenue for active larceny from a vehicle complaint. After searching the area, officers saw several juveniles who matched the description of the offenders driving nearby.

Police pulled the car over near the Congress Street Bridge. Law enforcement says they found a loaded, illegally possessed, .380 caliber handgun, along with several items from the larcenies inside the car.

All four were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were arraigned in the Albany County Family Court and were released to the supervision of probation.