SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect in a robbery at CVS on March 23. The photos also show the suspect’s vehicle.
On Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. police received an emergency call for a robbery at CVS on Congress Street. An undisclosed amount of pills were taken from the pharmacy. The suspect is described as wearing a black coat, blank pants, a black face mask, and dark-colored sunglasses.
If you have any information about this person or vehicle, you can contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800, (518) 584-TIPS, or on the department’s social media outlets.