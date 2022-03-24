SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect in a robbery at CVS on March 23. The photos also show the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect in the CVS robbery in Saratoga Springs

The suspect’s vehicle in the CVS robbery in Saratoga Springs

On Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. police received an emergency call for a robbery at CVS on Congress Street. An undisclosed amount of pills were taken from the pharmacy. The suspect is described as wearing a black coat, blank pants, a black face mask, and dark-colored sunglasses.

If you have any information about this person or vehicle, you can contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800, (518) 584-TIPS, or on the department’s social media outlets.