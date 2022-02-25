HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Florida in Greene County. Brittany Danko, 31, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, was arrested in connection with the incident.

On February 23 around 3 p.m., police said a trooper pulled over a vehicle in Hunter after seeing the driver on her cell phone. While talking to Danko, the trooper learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Coral Gables, Florida.

Danko was then arrested. Police said she was also found with Oxycodone that was not in a container or prescribed to her.

Charges

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

She was also ticketed for driving while using a mobile phone. Danko was released on at appearance ticket to the Town of Hunter Court on March 2 at 2 p.m.