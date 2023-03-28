PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — At around 7:03 p.m. on Monday, the Pittsfield Police Department was notified of a shoplifting in progress at Ulta Beauty at 555 Hubbard Ave. Police located and stopped a motor vehicle around 875 Dalton Avenue, matching the description given by the reporting party.

Police arrested Rayquan Carter, 22, of Albany, Jonneasia Welcome, 19, of Menands, and two juveniles. Over $5000 worth of merchandise from Ulta was recovered from the vehicle.

Carter was charged with Organized Retail Crime, Receiving Stolen Property Over $1200, and Possession of an open container of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle. Welcome, and the two juveniles were charged with Organized Retail Crime and Larceny Over $1200.