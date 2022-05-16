ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three juveniles have been arrested in Albany after police said they were found to be in a stolen vehicle. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old, 13-year-old, and 12-year-old were also found to be in possession of a modified flare gun.

On May 14, deputies stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen in Troy hours before. After activating the emergency lights, police said the driver of the stolen car sideswiped a Sheriff’s Patrol Unit causing minor damage.

The vehicle stopped on Ontario Street just north of Clinton Avenue. Five teens exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Police said three of the juveniles were apprehended. While searching the stolen vehicle, deputies said they found a flare gun modified to shoot live ammunition.

The modified flare gun recovered by deputies in Albany (ACSO)

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

The juveniles were issued appearance tickets for Albany County Probation. They were released to a legal guardian.