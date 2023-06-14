ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday morning, Albany police detectives executed a search warrant at 161 Lark Street. Detectives located a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Police say the revolver was reported stolen in Troy in September 2022. Detectives also found materials commonly used for distributing illicit narcotics inside the home.

Kahlim Smalls, 34, and Jessica LaClair, 34, were taken into custody. Smalls was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Smalls was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

LaClair was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. LaClair was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released under the supervision of probation.