QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Amanda L. Comer, 34, of Queensbury, was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Comer was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 cash/$30,000 secured bond/$60,000 insured bond.

The arrest was made after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted a controlled buy operation. During the operation, Comer sold methamphetamine to the police.