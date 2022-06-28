QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been arrested after an alleged armed robbery at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Big Boom Road. New York State Police said Michael Murray was charged in connection with the incident.

On June 24 around 2:45 a.m., police responded to the hotel for the report of an armed robbery. After an investigation, police found that Murray entered the hotel lobby wielding a knife and demanded cash from the front desk clerk.

Police said Murray fled shortly after getting some cash, but he was quickly apprehended quickly by the responding troopers.

Charges

First-degree robbery (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Murray was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility.