PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 24, the New York State Police arrested Angel D. Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Valley after finding that he allegedly possessed fentanyl in pill form. At the time of his arrest, Pacheco also had around $1,651 on him.

Police say they found Fentanyl pills and money (pictured) on Pacheco. (Photo: New York State Police)

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts) (Felonies)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Pacheco was arraigned before the town of Union Vale Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in the town of Pleasant Valley Court on April 21, at 5:30 p.m.