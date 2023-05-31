SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police tell NEWS10 that 44-year-old Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was the victim of a stabbing. Law enforcement across New York have been searching for Folkes-Taylor’s ex-husband Timothy Taylor as he is a person of interest in her homicide as well as being wanted by police in New York City for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Theresa Gregg, of Brooklyn. Police say both women were stabbed.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information on Timothy Taylor’s whereabouts after Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was killed on Sunday. Her brother told PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry Dudley that Tishawn was killed the same day Tishawn found out about Theresa Gregg’s death. The NYPD say Timothy Taylor is wanted in the alleged stabbing death of the 37-year-old peace officer, who worked for the city’s Department of Homeless Services.

According to a source close to the investigation in Schenectady, Timothy Taylor was last seen leaving Tishawn’s apartment on foot. The same source tells NEWS10 that Timothy Taylor had, at times, experienced homelessness, and they are concerned that he might try to blend in with the homeless population in the city, placing others in danger.

Tishawn’s brother told PIX11 that he believed his sister was a victim of domestic violence. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker obtained court documents that appear to show a pattern of abuse. In October of 2021, Tishawn was granted an order of protection against Timothy Taylor after he was charged with choking her. The city court clerk told Anya that there were at least three outstanding warrants for Taylor in Schenectady from 2022.

If you have any information as to where Timothy Taylor is, you are asked to please give Schenectady Police or the U.S. Marshals a call.