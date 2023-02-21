PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were arrested following a police investigation into reported gunfire in the Village of Philmont on Saturday. Jayden Lockenwitz, 18, was arrested for Attempted Murder, and Kyjuan Hotaling, 19, was arrested for drug charges.

According to police, gunshots were reported in the area of #7 Church Street on Saturday afternoon. An investigation determined a verbal altercation between Lockenwitz and another male subject led to Lockenwitz firing a gun. No individuals were struck but gunfire hit a nearby residence. Lockenwitz fled the scene before police arrived.

Police located Lockenwitz in a vehicle on Sunday night and conducted a traffic stop. Hotaling, one of the passengers, discarded an object out the window, which was later recovered. It was discovered Hotaling discarded approximately 53 grams of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine worth around $4200.

Lockenwitz was discovered to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. Hotaling was found to also be in possession of around $1,700 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Lockenwitze was charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Criminal Use of a Firearm, five counts of Reckless Endangerment, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Following arraignment, Lockenwitz was remanded to the Columbia County Jail on no bail.

Hotaling was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. Following arraignment, Hotaling was released on his own recognizance. Both suspects are scheduled to return to court at a later date.