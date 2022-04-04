BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to NEWS10 that one person has been stabbed during a fight in Broadalbin. The victim was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with some difficulty breathing and non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to Chambers Street shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday for a reported stabbing. Police said this started as a fight between two people who know each other, and the victim was stabbed with a box cutter.

The suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop a short time later. Police said the suspect also sustained some minor injuries during the fight.

Stick with NEWS10 for updates as this story develops.