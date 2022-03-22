PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two landlords are in trouble after allegedly trespassing in their tenant’s home. Vermont State Police said Kay Mach, 68, and Jodie Mach, 43, both of Pawlet were issued citations after the incident.

On March 22 around 11 a.m., troopers responded to a Pawlet residence on Route 30 for a landlord/tenant issue. After an investigation, police found that Kay and Jodie Mach unlawfully entered the residence and were asked to leave the property before police arrived but they refused to.

Both were issued unlawful trespass citations to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on April 25.