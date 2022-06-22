SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South Glens Fall Police Department arrested two men on June 16. Robert J. Felice, 52, of South Glens Falls, and Russel C. Hedger, 56, of South Glens Falls, were arrested for allegedly stealing over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site.

It is alleged that Felice and Hedger stole over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site on Ferry Boulevard during the evening hours on June 14. Police say the tools have since been recovered.

Both men were charged with third-degree grand larceny (felony) and were arraigned by Judge Jeffrey McCabe at the town of Moreau Court. Both Felice and hedger are scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, June 22.