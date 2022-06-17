Tyanne Carpenter, 30, of Gansevoort (left), and Angel “Ace” Peguero, 25, of Schenectady (right), were arrested on June 17 (SCSO).

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Tyanne Carpenter, 30, of Gansevoort, and Angel “Ace” Peguero, 25, of Schenectady, were arrested on June 17.

On Friday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit worked with the US Marshals NY/N Regional Fugitive Task Force and New York State Parole with finding Carpenter, who police said was a parolee absconder, at a home in Wilton.

During the search, police said they seized a large number of drugs. They also found Peguero, who police said has many active warrants out of the Schenectady Police Department. Police said Carpenter was found with heroin and packing material, and Peguero was found with about 13 grams of heroin.

Charges for Carpenter

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

First-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (felony)

Second-degree criminal nuisance (misdemeanor)

Charges for Peguero

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

The pair was arraigned in the Town of Wilton Court. Peguero was released pending further action in this case but was then taken into custody by the Schenectady Police Department. Carpenter was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further action in this case.