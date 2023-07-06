RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — There will be increased police activity Thursday in Rutland, focused on carrying out court-ordered search warrants at the Highlander Motel on U.S. Route 7. Multiple, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will be on the scene.

The operation is related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity. Residents will see an increased police presence in the vicinity of the motel. There is no indication of a danger to the broader community, per police.

No additional details are currently available. The case is being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further information will be provided at the appropriate time by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.