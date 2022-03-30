SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are asking for public assistance to find Jeffrey A. McGough, 18, of Schenectady. He’s wanted for second-degree murder in the case of Connor Delaney.

McGough is wanted for second-degree murder. He is described as a black man standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall, with brown hair and eyes. If you have any information about McGough or his whereabouts, contact New York State Police at (800) GIVE-TIP or U.S. Marshalls at (202) 307-9100.

Delaney died on January 29 in Richmondville. An autopsy determined the death a homicide, as he was killed by gunshot wounds. Two individuals—Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, and an unnamed juvenile—were arrested for that same second-degree murder charge in mid-March.