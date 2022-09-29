WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested two people in Wilton on Thursday, September 22. Police said that Shari Stephens, 38, of Mechanicville, and Michael Dillard, 36, of Corinth were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.

At around 7:41 p.m., police pulled over an allegedly speeding car on I-87. According to NYSP, Stephens was driving and Dillard sitting in the passenger seat. Police said that after identifying Dillard, they learned of an active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was issued after police investigated a stolen catalytic converter. A business in Wilton reported the theft on April 6, and police said that their investigation pointed to Dillard as the culprit.

The warrant meant that police arrested Dillard, and that’s when they said that they discovered that he had drugs. Police also said that Stephens was carrying drugs, along with stolen property. Police allegedly obtained a verbal admission from the two, Stephens admitting to possessing methamphetamines, and Dillard admitting to possessing heroin. The recovered stolen property was a stack of free Stewart’s Shops ice cream cards.

Stephens Charges

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Dillard Charges

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Third-degree grand larceny (prior) Second-degree criminal mischief (prior)



Both were taken to Wilton State Police for processing. Dillard was arraigned at Wilton Town Court for all charges and held at the Saratoga County Jail without bail. Stephens received an appearance ticket and was released.