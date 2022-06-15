GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police Department say they are looking for Robert E. Perez, 41, after he fled from a vehicle when police tried to stop him on Tuesday. According to State Police, Perez is wanted stemming from a larceny and drug possession investigation.

Robert E. Perez, 41 (Photo: New York State Police Department)

Perez has been described as a white man, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Perez was last seen in Ghent on Route 66 near George Road. Police ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call the New York State Police at (518) 851-3111. Do not try to apprehend the suspect yourself.