ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man who fired several shots into a group on Broadway in November 2021 has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department. Police said Oliajuwon Timmons, 36, was taken into custody on Friday, March 11.

Around 5:25 p.m. on the March date, police detectives saw Timmons driving in the area of Third Avenue and Delaware Street and tried to stop him in reference to an ongoing shots fired investigation. Timmons allegedly refused to stop and began to drive off at a high speed, leading detectives on a car chase that went west up Second Avenue. Detectives eventually stopped chasing him.

Later in the day, officers reported Timmons running on foot in the area of Deleware Avenue and Marinello Terrace where he was chased down and arrested. Timmons, who was allegedly also operating his car with a suspended driver’s license, was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. He was also cited for several traffic infractions.

Timmons was also charged in connection with an incident of shots fired that took place on Saturday, November 6, 2021, around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Lawn Avenue. During that incident, officers responded to a shots fired call and found evidence of gunfire upon arrival. No injuries were reported during that incident.

Through their investigations, police detectives determined that Timmons had allegedly fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun towards a group of vehicles and people in the area.

Charges from the November 2021 incident:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Timmons was arraigned on all charges Saturday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. He is now being held in Albany County Jail.