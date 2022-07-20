COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly seriously injuring a store clerk and robbing a gas station in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said Matthew Lora, 24, is currently homeless and was arrested on July 19.

On Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., police responded to Shoprite Fuel Center on Central Avenue for a report of a robbery. Lora is accused of entering the store, demanding money, assaulting the store clerk, and fleeing with a small amount of cash. Police said the store clerk was seriously injured during the assault, as he had a broken nose and broken femur.

Officers later saw the suspect, Lora, on Sand Creek Road, not far away from the robbery. Police said Lora tried to flee on foot but was apprehended and taken into custody.

Charges

First-degree robbery (felony)

First-degree assault (felony)

Lora was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. To report an anonymous tip, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to the Crimestoppers website.