QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly providing the Queensbury Union Free School District with false credentials. Thomas Dean, 22, of Saratoga Springs, was a substitute aid for the district.

On May 4, the Sheriff’s Office received a report from the school about Dean giving them false credentials. Dean is accused of trying to portray himself as a New York State Registered Nurse in an effort to apply for a summer school nursing position within the district.

Charges

Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree (felony)

Unauthorized practice of a profession (felony)

Burglary in the third degree (felony)

Dean was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court and released. An order of protection was issued barring him from Queensbury Union Free School District property. After his arraignment, Dean was turned over to the New York State Police on pending criminal charges relating to similar fraudulent activities in Wilton.