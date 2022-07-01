SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on State Street early Friday morning. The victim has been identified as John Bass, 24, of Schenectady.

Around 12:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of 1490 State Street for the report of a man who had been shot. The man was found inside Vibez Bar and Lounge suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bass was treated on scene by medics from the Schenectady Fire Department. He was then transported to Ellis Hospital where he later died.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.