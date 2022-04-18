FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges. Christopher C. Woods, 36, Of Central Bridge, was allegedly found with cocaine and meth.

On April 9, Deputies and New York State Police responded to the Dollar General in the Village of

Fonda for a report of a male trying to sell drugs in the parking lot. When police arrived they located a male who was identified as Christopher C. Woods.

While patting the subject down for officer safety purposes Woods was found with a felony amount of cocaine and a small amount of methamphetamine. He was also found to have a warrant for his arrest for the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the state of Tennessee. Woods was arrested and charged.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th (Felony)

Fugitive From Justice (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

Woods was processed and arraigned in front of Judge Woodcock in the Town of Mohawk Court. He was remanded on no bail due to the State of Tennessee wishing to extradite him on his outstanding warrant.