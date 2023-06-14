BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Berne man is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a three-year-old child was left unsupervised on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the child was left outside a residence at 1784 Helderberg Trail.

Police say the residence belongs to Richard Dean Pugh. Police attempted to contact Pugh, but he was not at the residence. Police eventually got a hold of Pugh, who turned himself in on Wednesday morning.

Pugh was arraigned at the Town of Westerlo Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victim.