ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police made ten notable DWI arrests from June 15 to 21. Four of the arrests were made following crashes. No injuries were reported.

At around 9:47 p.m. on June 19, State Police responded to a two-car crash on I-787 in Colonie. One driver, Tyler J. Lorette, 26, of Clifton Park, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Lorette recorded a 0.18% BAC and issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on July 10.

At around 10 p.m. that night, State Police responded to a two-car crash on I-787 in Watervliet. One driver, Jonathan W. Martin, 32, of Albany, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Martin recorded a 0.19% BAC and issued tickets returnable to the Watervliet City Court on July 11.

On the afternoon of June 21, State Police responded to a car that crashed into a tree on State Route 43 in Stephentown. The driver, Vanessa R. Degregorio, 52, of Stephentown, was arrested for DWI by Drugs. Police say Degregorio has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. She was issued tickets returnable to the Stephentown Town Court on July 22.

Around 7:07 p.m. that evening, State Police responded to a two-car crash in the area of Blue Heron Way in Ballston. One driver, Jonathan E. Joyal, 30, of Ballston, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Joyal recorded a 0.22% BAC. Police say Joyal has had multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Ballston Town Court on July 6.

State Police reported six additional DWI arrests in the Capital Region. All six drivers recorded blood-alcohol levels over twice the legal limit. Two individuals recorded a BAC three times the legal limit. The drivers were all issued tickets returnable to the respective courts at later dates in July.