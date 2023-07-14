ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police made five notable DWI arrests between July 6 to 12. Three of the arrests involved drivers with previous DWI convictions.

On the night of July 6, the State Police of Clifton Park responded to a vehicle off the roadway in the area of English Road. The driver, a 51-year-old from Mechanicville, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and recorded a 0.25% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on July 19 and released to a sober third party.

At around 11 p.m. on July 9, Troopers responded to a one-car crash on I-90 in Albany. The driver, a 25-year-old from Schenectady, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations. The driver recorded a 0.19% BAC and was issued tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on August 8. She was released to a sober third party.

On the evening of July 10, a 73-year-old from Castleton was arrested after being pulled over on the Columbia Turnpike in Castleton-On Hudson. The driver was charged with DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He recorded a 0.16% BAC. Police discovered the driver had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Schodack Town Court and released to a sober third party.

On the night of July 11, a vehicle was stopped on Turnpike Road in White Creek for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver, a 33-year-old from Shaftsbury, VT, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.10% BAC. Police discovered he had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. The driver was issued tickets returnable to the White Creek Town Court on July 27 and released to a sober third party.

At 10:13 p.m. on July 12, Troopers pulled over a vehicle on Country Colony Road in Queensbury. The driver, a 28-year-old from Queensbury, recorded a 0.29% BAC. She was arrested for DWI. Police discovered the driver had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. She was issued tickets returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on July 24 and released to a sober third party.