ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Troop G made four notable DWI arrests between March 10 and 16. One driver recorded a BAC of 0.29% and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

On Saturday, March 11, State Police of Clifton Park responded to a one-car crash on State Route 146, where they discovered an unoccupied vehicle. Police were able to locate the driver, James J. Vreeland, 35, of Schenectady, at a nearby business. Vreeland was charged with Driving While Impaired With Drugs and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.

Vreeland had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years and did not have a valid driver’s license. He refused to provide a sample to determine the drug content in his blood. He was issued tickets to the Clifton Park Town Court on March 23 and released.

On the evening of March 11, the State Police of Wilton arrested James E. Esqueda, 45, of Glens Falls, for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Esqueda recorded a 0.29% BAC. Police also discovered Esqueda had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years and did not have a valid driver’s license, and also had an outstanding warrant. Esqueda was issued tickets returnable to Moreau Town Court on April 12 and was turned over to the South Glens Falls Police Department.

On the night of Sunday, March 12, State Police of Wells pulled over a vehicle on State Route 30 in Mayfield. The driver, a 33-year-old male, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Three passengers under the age of 17 were turned over to a family member. The driver refused to provide a sample to determine his blood alcohol content. He was issued tickets returnable to the Mayfield Town Court on March 21 and released.

Later that night, State Police of Brunswick arrested a 43-year-old male from Troy for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.20% BAC and was issued tickets returnable to Brunswick Town Court on March 22 and released.