EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.

Around 2 p.m. on November 15 Troopers pulled over Saleh on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill for multiple car and traffic law violations. After an investigation, police report Saleh was in illegal possession of a Palmetto State Armory PSAK-47 rifle.

Charges

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to police, Essam Saleh was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of East Fishkill Court on December 29, at 9 a.m.