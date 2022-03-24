SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the killing of a dog who was found dead in Sand Lake. New York State Police said Christopher Spencer, 57, of Averill Park, and Gretchen Eddy, 44, of Troy, were taken into custody at their respective homes.

The dead dog was found near the power lines off Stewart Lane on March 4. Police said the dog died from a gunshot wound. On March 15, the New York State Humane Association offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Spencer was charged with Section 353a of the Agriculture & Markets Law, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, which is a felony. He is accused of shooting and killing the dog. Spencer was issued an appearance ticket for Sand Lake Town Court on March 28.

Eddy was charged with Section 353 of the Agriculture & Markets Law, Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. Police found that she was the owner of the dog and is accused of failing to get the dog veterinary care before it was killed.

Eddy was issued an appearance ticket for Brunswick Town Court on March 30. The New York State Police thank the public for their assistance in this case.