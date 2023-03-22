CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a suspicious Chesterfield death reported on Tuesday. Michael Rougeau, 48, and Michael Natasia, 30, both face second-degree murder charges.

On March 20, around 2:12 a.m., police responded to State Route 9 near the AuSable Chasm Bridge in Chesterfield for reports of a suspicious death. Police found Kenneth Darrah, 37, dead on the riverbank on the north bank of the river.

An investigation including Plattsburgh City Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Border Patrol determined a physical altercation happened on the bridge, which Darrah was stabbed and thrown off of it.

Both were arrested on Tuesday, Rougeau at his house and Natasia in the City of Plattsburgh. They were both arraigned in the Town of Chesterfield Court and taken to the Essex County Jail to be held without bail.

Police are still asking anyone with information regarding the case to call (518) 873-2777.