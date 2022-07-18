SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Police Department said they have made an arrest in connection with a child luring case. Craig Bemis of Delanson was arrested on July 16.

Police said Bemis was involved with two separate incidents involving the same minor. He was also a person of interest in a separate incident involving a 17-year-old girl that was approached as well.

Bemis allegedly followed a young girl as she walked to school on July 14 and asked if she wanted a ride. Police say this is not the first time this sort of incident has occurred in Scotia.

Charges

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree stalking (misdemeanor)

Police said this arrest was a result of hard work by detectives. They also received many tips from the public. Police said the investigation is still ongoing. The department encourages all children and parents to report any suspicious activity involving their children and strangers to the authorities.