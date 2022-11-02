SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested on Monday for his alleged connection to a homicide that happened in Schenectady on May 30. Anthony Romero, 24, faces multiple charges including second-degree murder.

On May 30, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 800 State Street for a report of shots fired and a man laying on the ground. The victim, Treavine Tate, was pronounced dead after being taken to Ellis Hospital. It was his 21st birthday.

Members of the Schenectady Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, located on Hulett Street, between State Street and Albany Street.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Romero in Albany. Romero was arraigned and transferred to the Schenectady County Jail.

Charges: