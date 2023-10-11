ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made following the investigation into the burglary at St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph’s Church in June. John W.G. Whiteford, 41, was taken into custody at the Albany County Correctional Facility.

According to police investigations, the suspect forced his way through a side door of the church. A wooden donation box and a wooden prayer candle box were cut open, and an unknown amount of money was stolen.

Whiteford was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and petit larceny. Whiteford was arraigned in Rensselaer City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

The Rensselaer Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Bethlehem Police Department, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, and New York State Parole.