PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.

McCutchen is accused of passing a note to the teller at the 75 Kellogg Street location and demanding money. There were no weapons or injuries. He then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Police said video surveillance in the area was reviewed and helped identify McCutchen as the suspect. Pittsfield police were granted an arrest warrant charging McCutchen with unarmed robbery.

The Pittsfield Police Anti-Crime Unit were conducting foot patrol in Springside Park when they found McCutchen at a small campsite. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said McCutchen has been cooperative with investigators. He is currently being held on $2,500 bail pending his next court date.