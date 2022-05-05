GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Police Department has made an arrest in a March bank robbery that took place at Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street. Joseph Skellie, 34, of Glens Falls was arrested in connection with the incident.

On March 28, police said Skellie entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He then left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported. The Glens Falls City School District was placed on lockout that day in response to the police presence at the bank.

According to police, the scene was processed and the area was canvassed. Officers were able to develop a suspect through a tip from an unrelated incident. Multiple warrants were executed and police said they were able to link Skellie to the bank robbery.

After the robbery, police said Skellie traveled to Vermont where he committed more criminal acts. He has been charged by the South Burlington Police Department for those incidents.

Charges

Robbery in the third degree (felony)

Grand larceny in the second degree (felony)

Skellie was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court on May 5. He is currently at the Warren County Jail on unrelated charges.