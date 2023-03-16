RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police have arrested a man from Staten Island in connection to the 2022 homicide of Jonathan Naranjo. Trayvon Kisling, 18, faces several charges including first-degree murder.

Naranjo died on Monday, November 7, 2022, after a reported shooting and car crash. Rutland City Police were alerted to the crash at about 4:15 p.m., followed by a second call reporting a shooting in the area. Police found Naranjo dead with a car involved in the crash.

Following a lengthy investigation, police say they identified Kisling as the shooter. Investigators say they learned earlier this month they learned Kisling was likely in Vermont. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kisling and found him inside a car at a Shell gas station in Brandon, Vermont, on Wednesday. He was taken into custody and taken to the Rutland Police Barracks for processing.

Charges:

First-degree murder

First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Obstruction of justice

Kisling was later arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.