Police make another arrest in Washington County home invasion

HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve home invasion in Hartford. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Sumter, 55, is accused of breaking into a man’s home with two other people.

Police said Sumter, along with Dominick Lashway and Cassidy Leroux, allegedly entered a home on Route 196 in Hartford and assaulted the male victim. Police said money and credit cards were stolen from the home. Both Lashway and Leroux were arrested earlier in January.

Charges

Burglary in the first degree (felony)

Robbery in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Sumter was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment where bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $75,000 secured bond.