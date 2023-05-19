ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police around the Capital Region made seven notable DWI arrests during the week of May 11 to 18. Every driver recorded a BAC twice the legal limit.

On May 11, the State Police of Wilton arrested a 29-year-old Greenfield woman following a reported verbal dispute at a residence. Police located the individual who was involved, driving in the area of Middle Grove Road. Police arrested the individual for DWI. She recorded a 0.29% BAC. She was issued tickets returnable to the Greenfield Town Court on May 24.

On the night of May 12, the State Police of Cobleskill made an arrest on I-88 in Richmondville. Police investigated a report of an erratic driver and observed the vehicle committing multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested a 32-year-old male from Summit, New Jersey, for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.18% BAC and was issued tickets returnable to the Richmondville Town Court on June 28.

On May 13, a 59-year-old from Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested on State Route 9 in Malta. State Police of Saratoga observed the vehicle committing multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.19% BAC and was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on June 8.

Later that day, State Police of Queensbury located a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-87 in Lake George. The driver, Dorothy B. Wickenheisser, 38, of Arlington, Vermont, was found to not have a valid driver’s license. Wickenheisser was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. She recorded a 0.22% BAC. Wickenheisser was issued tickets returnable to the Lake George Town Court on May 25.

At around 7 p.m. on May 13, State Police of Princetown responded to a two-car crash on Duanesburg Road. The driver who allegedly caused the crash, Brenda C. Umbrianna, 51, of Syracuse, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Umbrianna recorded a 0.26% BAC. She was issued tickets returnable to the Duanesburg Town Court on May 31. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 9:06 p.m. on May 13, State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on I-90 in Albany. Police determined that a vehicle struck another and left the scene. The driver, Matthew Bromirski, 53, of Albany, was located at his home. He was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Bromirski recorded a 0.20% BAC and issued tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on June 5.

On May 14, State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in Wilton for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver failed to pull over for more than 5 miles. Police say the driver, Elizabeth A. Inman, 66, of Clifton Park, finally stopped on State Route 9 in Moreau. Inman was arrested for DWI, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Inman recorded a 0.21% BAC and issued tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on June 7.