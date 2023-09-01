ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between the 23rd and 30th of August, State Troopers made six notable DWI arrests around the Capital Region. All six drivers recorded blood alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit.

State Troopers reported three DWI arrests on the night of August 23. The first arrest was made following a two-car crash on I-87 in Chestertown. One of the drivers, Logan R. Mitchell, 26, of Schroon, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Mitchell recorded a 0.18% BAC, issued tickets returnable to the Chestertown Town Court, and was released to a sober third party. Two occupants in the other vehicle were transported to the Glens Falls Hospital for medical evaluation.

Later that night, State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a home on Ballston Avenue in Ballston. Police arrested Kysha Troung, 31, who reportedly drove a vehicle in an impaired state. Troung recorded a 0.17% BAC. Police discovered Troung has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. She was released with tickets returnable to the Ballston Town Court.

At around 11:22 p.m. on the 23rd, State Police conducted a traffic stop on Kiley Lane in Queensbury. The driver, a 23-year-old, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.21% BAC. He was released to a sober third party with tickets returnable to the Queensbury Town Court.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on August 27, State Police conducted a traffic stop on Circular Street in Saratoga Springs. The driver, a 26-year-old from Nassau, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.18% BAC and was released to a sober third party with tickets returnable to the Saratoga Springs City Court.

On the night of August 28, State Police responded to a vehicle off the roadway in Brunswick. The driver, Catherine M. Kielb, 37, of East Greenbush, was arrested for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Kielb recorded a 0.17% BAC. Police say Kielb was convicted of DWI in the last ten years. She was released with tickets returnable to the Brunswick Town Court.

At around 9:30 p.m. on August 29, State Police conducted a traffic stop on Troy Schenectady Road in Colonie. The driver, a 48-year-old from Watervliet, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. She recorded a 0.21% BAC and was released to a sober third party with tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court.