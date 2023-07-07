ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police made six notable DWI arrests around the Capital Region from June 29 to July 5. Police reported a two-car crash and one incident where the driver led police on a pursuit on I-87.

On the afternoon of June 30, police responded to a car off the roadway in Halfmoon. The driver, a 56-year-old from Mechanicville, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a BAC of 0.22%. He was issued tickets returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court on July 12 and released to a sober third party.

Later that afternoon, police responded to a two-car crash on Alternate State Route 7 on the Collar City Bridge in Green Island. One of the drivers, a 27-year-old from Troy, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He recorded a BAC of 0.21%, issued tickets returnable to the Green Island City Court on July 18, and was released to a sober third party.

At around 6:20 p.m. on June 30, police conducted a traffic stop on Duanesburg Road in Princetown for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver, a 64-year-old from Schenectady, was arrested for DWI. He recorded a BAC of 0.08%. Police discovered the driver had previously been convicted of DWI in the last ten years. He was transported to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

On the evening of July 1, police located a driver asleep at the wheel in the area of Dunning Street in Malta. Police woke up the 43-year-old from Ballston and interviewed the individual. He was arrested for DWI and recorded a 0.19% BAC. The driver was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on July 20 and released to a sober third party.

On the night of July 3, a volunteer firefighter was almost struck by a vehicle in the area of Riverview Road in Clifton Park. A Trooper assisting with traffic control for a fire event in the area observed the incident. The driver, a 32-year-old from Scotia, was interviewed and arrested for DWI. The driver recorded a 0.19% BAC and issued tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on July 27. She was released to a sober third party.

At around 1:38 a.m. on July 5, State Police attempted to stop a vehicle that appeared to be missing a front driver-side tire on I-87 in Colonie. The driver failed to comply and led police in a pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped, and the driver, a 26-year-old from Latham, was arrested for DWI, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He recorded a 0.19% BAC and was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on July 24 and released to a sober third party.