ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police around the Capital Region arrested five individuals for DWI during the week of April 20 to 27. Two incidents involved crashes.

At around 4:25 p.m. on April 21, State Police responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Duanesburg Road in Princetown. Police say the driver of the car, Daniel L. Miller, 63, of Princetown, failed to yield to the motorcycle. Miller crashed into the motorcycle and ran over the motorcyclist.

He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Miller refused to provide a breath sample. It was determined that Miller had multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. The motorcyclist was transported to the Albany Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

In the early morning of April 22, State Police of Clifton Park stopped a vehicle on Route 9 for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver, a 25-year-old from Halfmoon was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police report she recorded a 0.19% BAC. The driver was issued tickets returnable to Clifton Park Town Court on May 3.

Later that day, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Courtland S. Gardner, 53, of Mount Vernon, on I-87 in Colonie. Gardner did not possess a valid driver’s license. While being taken into custody, Gardner physically resisted arrest.

Gardner was arrested for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police say Gardner also has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on May 3.

At around 10:55 p.m. on April 25, State Police of Saratoga stopped a vehicle on Route 9 in Malta for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver, Anna E. Carberry, 49, of Mechanicville, was arrested for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Carberry was found to have a revoked driver’s license due to a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. She refused to provide a sample to determine her blood alcohol content. She was issued tickets returnable to Malta Town Court on May 4.

On April 26, State Police of Saratoga responded to a two-car crash on State Route 9P. One of the drivers, Clark W. Brink, 64, of Saratoga, was arrested for DWI. Brink recorded a 0.19% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to the Saratoga Town Court on May 25. No one was injured in the crash.