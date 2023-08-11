ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in the Capital Region arrested five individuals for DWI. The arrests were made between August 4 and 10.

On August 4, the State Police of Saratoga arrested a 42-year-old from Saratoga Springs for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police say the driver recorded a 0.19% BAC. He was released with tickets returnable to the Saratoga Springs City Court on August 17.

At around 1:20 a.m. on August 5, the State Police of Latham arrested a 39-year-old driver from Rensselaer for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.18% BAC. He was released with tickets returnable to the Menands Village Court on August 22.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on August 5, State Police of Mayfield responded to a two-car crash on State Highway 30 in Northampton. One driver, Robert K. Husain, 56, of Raleigh, North Carolina, crashed into the rear of another vehicle. Husain was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He recorded a 0.18% BAC and was released with tickets returnable to the Northampton Town Court on August 17. No one was injured.

At around 3:25 a.m. on August 6, the State Police of Brunswick conducted a traffic stop on I-87 in Colonie. The driver, Jordan Z. Gleason, 28, of Schenectady, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police say Gleason has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. Gleason recorded a 0.13% BAC and was released with tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on August 21.

On the evening of August 7, the State Police of Wilton conducted a traffic stop on Butler Road in Moreau. Jay A. Sherman, 44, of Moreau, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police say Sherman has multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. Sherman recorded a 0.14% BAC. Sherman was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.