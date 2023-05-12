ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police made four notable DWI arrests during the week of May 3 to 10. Two of the individuals had a previous DWI conviction.

On May 3, the State Police of Saratoga responded to a one-car crash around Crooks Grove Road in Milton. Troopers located the vehicle off the roadway. The driver, a 22-year-old from Malta, was uninjured. Police say the driver recorded a BAC of 0.28%. She was arrested for DWI and issued tickets returnable to the Milton Town Court on May 16.

On May 4, the State Police of Princetown responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in Schenectady. Police located the vehicle on Touareuna Road in Glenville. The driver was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and recorded a 0.23% BAC. The driver was issued tickets returnable to Glenville Town Court on May 18.

On May 5, the State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 31-year-old driver from Central Bridge following a traffic stop in Middleburgh. The driver recorded a 0.10% BAC and was arrested for DWI. Police learned that the driver has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. The driver was issued tickets returnable to the Middleburgh Town Court on May 24.

On May 6, the State Police of Granville arrested a 50-year-old Queensbury driver following a traffic stop on Burgoyne Avenue in Kingsbury. The driver, Howard C. Kelley, had a revoked driver’s license due to multiple previous DWI convictions. Kelley was arrested for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He recorded a 0.13% BAC. Kelley was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part court and remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility without bail.