Police looking to identify two subjects in image regarding a grand larceny investigation (Via New York State Police)

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.

Image via New York State Police Troop K

In September, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and credit cards in the purse were later used to purchase gift cards at the Target located in East Greenbush. Police are asking anyone with possible information regarding the two in the image, or their whereabouts, to contact (845) 677-7300. Please reference case #11075121 if you are to call.