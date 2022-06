ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Police say this is in regards to a homicide that occurred Monday in the area of 800 State Street.

The homicide victim was identified as Treavine L. Tate, who most recently lived in the Bronx. Police ask that anyone with information contact their Tips Line at 518-788-6566.