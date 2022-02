CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying two people. They say this is in regards to a theft investigation.

Deputies are looking to interview both people concerning several larcenies at Dollar General in Caroga. Police said the thefts occurred between February 12 and February 14.

Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100 or by messaging their Facebook page.